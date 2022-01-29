

Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions



Microfinance is the provision of financial services to low-income clients, including consumers and the self-employed, who traditionally lack access to banking and related services.



In Bangladesh, the concept of microfinance was developed in 1976 by Economist Muhammad Yunus, as a means of alleviation poverty and improving the lives of the very poorest inhabitants in Bangladesh.

Aside from its stated ability to eradicate poverty, microfinance has gained popularity for its potential to empower microfinance clients, especially those clients who are women.



It has been praise-worthy since it started to break down the barriers of rural women by helping them create opportunities to increase their income, become self-employed, and improve their economic situation. It is more applicable in developing countries like Bangladesh, where women are often referred to as a vulnerable group.



Women's empowerment is a significant priority for development agencies and governments worldwide. Microfinance or microcredit is thus viewed as a key strategic tool by international assistance donors, governments, policymakers, and other development specialists to empower women.



Credit and Development Forum (CDF) estimated that approximately 379 microfinance institutions (MFIs) have Social Development Program (SDP) for the poor, exceptionally poor, and vulnerable segments of society and the fourth-highest percentage of MFIs (41.18 percent) have provided support for women empowerment.



The majority of microfinance members in Bangladesh are members of three MFIs (GB, BRAC, and ASA), which collectively have over 20 million members. Women account for 91 percent of clients (35.56 million) out of 39.21 million total members.



Microfinance institutions have been in Bangladesh for close to four decades and have impacted the lives of millions of people living in low-income bracket households.



Empowerment, being a catchword in the field of development, has often been measured by the economic improvement and the 'one-size-fits-all' approach termed in a way that is supposed to serve 'equality' in society.



There is still a question about whether gender equality can be attained while microfinance is attempting to assist poor women. Although there is a plethora of studies that demonstrate that MIFs have a significant impact on livelihood by improving living standards as well as reducing poverty.





It's been a debatable fact when it comes to serving justice to empowerment by the positive effects of MIFs, the achievement of an equal society is still a long way off. Women have gained extrinsic control with the adaptation of different development approaches over the years.



However, developing intrinsic capabilities such as self-confidence and inner transformation is essential to overcoming barriers to resource access, modifying established ideologies, evaluating them, and creating an environment that is conducive to women's empowerment.



Even if women in MIFs participate economically, it has been shown that they would not be placed on an equal ground in Bangladesh, where women have historically been oppressed by the patriarchal society in Bangladesh.



Being a vulnerable group, women feel isolated, lack confidence, and have limited awareness of their rights.



Despite the fact that women could earn more money from wage-employment, women prefer to home based self-employment due to the social taboo associated with working outside the home. Due to their status as housewives, a considerable number of women who have received loans have started enterprises that can be run from their homes.

Even putting up a small tea shop or tailoring shop at the front of their house doesn't require them to leave their house.Microfinance can increase domestic violence by making women less obedient or tolerant of their husbands. This could be the reason behind no relationship of income-generating activities and the mobility.



More than money, empowering women demands changing the power relations and other cultural elements that suppress women. It's so that people have the power to make decisions about where they live as well as how they get around and how much money they have. Structural change in both families and societies is needed to achieve this level of empowerment.

In account of women's vulnerable situation and the necessity of women's contribution to the economy, the government should put its efforts toward transforming the patriarchal nature of society. It is only possible through women's education how they will be able to achieve knowledge and skills to argue logically against the patriarchy and can progress in terms of mobility.

This includes greater access to and control of resources, as well as new norms for women both individually and within families and society. This includes greater access to and control of resources, as well as new norms for women both individually and within families and society.

If development programmes do not address the structural roots of gender inequality, microfinance will merely reinforce poverty and inequality.



However, these alternatives to conventional microfinance methods require additional research and funding to determine their influence on women's empowerment. Meanwhile, the development sector must become more self-critical about the impact of programmes and policies.



[ Arpita Dutta is currently enrolled in Bachelor's program in the Department of Development Studies at Bangladesh University of Professionals. ]













