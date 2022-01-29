

Corruption and its dire implications



Last year, Bangladesh was ranked 12th in the list of the most corrupt countries, but this year it has become 13th. And last year Bangladesh was the 148th country in the list of least corrupt countries of the world but this year it has become 147th.



According to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), although the position of the list has changed, the scenario of corruption in Bangladesh has not changed.



Corruption is one of the main flaws or problems in the mainstream of human civilization in the world. From ancient times to modern times the trend of corruption has continued in society along with the principles. This corruption acts as an unfavourable current in the progress of civilization.



One of the shortcomings of society is that it hinders the development of normal human values. For example, the lower the level of corruption in a country, the more developed it is in all respects. However, this corruption is not confined to any narrow boundaries. Its dimensions are as wide and wide as a spider's web.



Eradication of corruption is essential for building a value-oriented society keeping in mind the progress of civilization. However, corruption can be seen from the lowest to the highest levels of society. Therefore, to eradicate corruption from society, it is necessary to eradicate corruption from every level.



Identifying the source of corruption in society is a very difficult task. Because the sources of corruption are many. However, to find a possible remedy for corruption and eradicate this burning problem from society, it is necessary to first find out its source or cause.



In the modern age, sociologists have identified some special instincts of civilization and individuals as the source of corruption. The first instinct that serves as the primary source of corruption in the human mind is greed. The lust for more easily facilitates corruption in the individual at an early stage.

Moreover, in many cases, sociologists have identified the lack of proper earnings as the cause of corruption. In other words, many times people can get involved in corruption if they do not get the status according to their qualifications.



However, whatever the external cause in these cases is, the main role behind the acceleration of corruption in society is the lack of value of the people. It is the faint excellence of the human mind that calls for instinct like greed.



Corruption is not a new issue in the history of human civilization. Probably from the primitive attachment of civilization, corruption has been observed at different levels of society. Many examples of this can be found in history. Therefore, it can be said without any doubt that the emergence of this problem in society is not new even though the scope of corruption is multifaceted in the modern age.

The multifaceted nature of corruption has been seen in present-day society. This multi-faceted character refers to the various branches or types of corruption. To eradicate corruption from society, first of all, it is necessary to be aware of the multifaceted types of corruption.



Corruption could be defined as deviating from the social norms held in the life of ordinary people under normal circumstances. Now, this principle deviation can happen in different ways. Such as financial corruption, social corruption, political corruption etc.



Among these, the most obvious type of corruption in today's society is financial corruption. Examples of financial corruption have been seen and discussed very often.



Moreover, over time, with the advancement of science, all the fancy ways of corruption are emerging. The level of corruption in modern society is increasing day by day in new ways.



It has been observed that with the constant advancement of modern science corruption is not limited to simplified means only. It has penetrated even inside the ultimate security perimeter.



It is worth mentioning that cyber corruption has arisen due to the unimaginable advancement of information technology.



Through this type of corruption, on the one hand, the hard-earned money of the people is being squandered in an instant, on the other hand, the various personal and sensitive information of such people is being leaked.

Moreover, there are various forms of corruption such as embezzlement of funds allocated in certain cases, taking bribes, seizing power or resorting to dishonest means for gaining status etc. The spread of modern corruption is like a spider's web.



The effects of corruption on society, civilization, the state and the whole world are extremely harmful and far-reaching. Sociologists believe that corruption cripples a society for a long time. And the growing corruption is an indication of the perpetual stagnation and backwardness of that society.



These are the overall detrimental effects of corruption in the wider social context. Apart from these, corruption has a bad effect on the lives of individuals. Corruption can deprive a person of its normal benefits, while it can snatch away a person's hard-earned wealth in an instant.



Moreover, as a result of corruption, inequality, hunger, poverty, etc. may increase in the society. Corruption is likeswamp. People who are involved in corruption in any way cannot free themselves from hundreds of attempts. As a result, the normal values of a society are shaken. As a result, the dream of building a developed society can fail.



To prevent corruption special Anti-Corruption Bureau should be formed. Special surveillance should be arranged from the highest level to the lowest level to tackle corruption.



Students should be educated about corruption and its harmful effect from an early age. Anti-corruption awareness should be spread in all sections of society. To prevent all other types of corruption, it is necessary to develop comprehensive values in the whole society.



Corruption is one of the major problems in our society. If this problem of society cannot be solved, the dream of becoming a developed country will be hampered. So everyone must come forward to prevent corruption.





[ Dr. Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker ]



Transparency International (TI) has published a list of corrupt countries this year. Bangladesh's position among the most corrupt countries in the world has not changed. Bangladesh is just one step ahead of TI 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index.Last year, Bangladesh was ranked 12th in the list of the most corrupt countries, but this year it has become 13th. And last year Bangladesh was the 148th country in the list of least corrupt countries of the world but this year it has become 147th.According to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), although the position of the list has changed, the scenario of corruption in Bangladesh has not changed.Corruption is one of the main flaws or problems in the mainstream of human civilization in the world. From ancient times to modern times the trend of corruption has continued in society along with the principles. This corruption acts as an unfavourable current in the progress of civilization.One of the shortcomings of society is that it hinders the development of normal human values. For example, the lower the level of corruption in a country, the more developed it is in all respects. However, this corruption is not confined to any narrow boundaries. Its dimensions are as wide and wide as a spider's web.Eradication of corruption is essential for building a value-oriented society keeping in mind the progress of civilization. However, corruption can be seen from the lowest to the highest levels of society. Therefore, to eradicate corruption from society, it is necessary to eradicate corruption from every level.Identifying the source of corruption in society is a very difficult task. Because the sources of corruption are many. However, to find a possible remedy for corruption and eradicate this burning problem from society, it is necessary to first find out its source or cause.In the modern age, sociologists have identified some special instincts of civilization and individuals as the source of corruption. The first instinct that serves as the primary source of corruption in the human mind is greed. The lust for more easily facilitates corruption in the individual at an early stage.Moreover, in many cases, sociologists have identified the lack of proper earnings as the cause of corruption. In other words, many times people can get involved in corruption if they do not get the status according to their qualifications.However, whatever the external cause in these cases is, the main role behind the acceleration of corruption in society is the lack of value of the people. It is the faint excellence of the human mind that calls for instinct like greed.Corruption is not a new issue in the history of human civilization. Probably from the primitive attachment of civilization, corruption has been observed at different levels of society. Many examples of this can be found in history. Therefore, it can be said without any doubt that the emergence of this problem in society is not new even though the scope of corruption is multifaceted in the modern age.The multifaceted nature of corruption has been seen in present-day society. This multi-faceted character refers to the various branches or types of corruption. To eradicate corruption from society, first of all, it is necessary to be aware of the multifaceted types of corruption.Corruption could be defined as deviating from the social norms held in the life of ordinary people under normal circumstances. Now, this principle deviation can happen in different ways. Such as financial corruption, social corruption, political corruption etc.Among these, the most obvious type of corruption in today's society is financial corruption. Examples of financial corruption have been seen and discussed very often.Moreover, over time, with the advancement of science, all the fancy ways of corruption are emerging. The level of corruption in modern society is increasing day by day in new ways.It has been observed that with the constant advancement of modern science corruption is not limited to simplified means only. It has penetrated even inside the ultimate security perimeter.It is worth mentioning that cyber corruption has arisen due to the unimaginable advancement of information technology.Through this type of corruption, on the one hand, the hard-earned money of the people is being squandered in an instant, on the other hand, the various personal and sensitive information of such people is being leaked.Moreover, there are various forms of corruption such as embezzlement of funds allocated in certain cases, taking bribes, seizing power or resorting to dishonest means for gaining status etc. The spread of modern corruption is like a spider's web.The effects of corruption on society, civilization, the state and the whole world are extremely harmful and far-reaching. Sociologists believe that corruption cripples a society for a long time. And the growing corruption is an indication of the perpetual stagnation and backwardness of that society.These are the overall detrimental effects of corruption in the wider social context. Apart from these, corruption has a bad effect on the lives of individuals. Corruption can deprive a person of its normal benefits, while it can snatch away a person's hard-earned wealth in an instant.Moreover, as a result of corruption, inequality, hunger, poverty, etc. may increase in the society. Corruption is likeswamp. People who are involved in corruption in any way cannot free themselves from hundreds of attempts. As a result, the normal values of a society are shaken. As a result, the dream of building a developed society can fail.To prevent corruption special Anti-Corruption Bureau should be formed. Special surveillance should be arranged from the highest level to the lowest level to tackle corruption.Students should be educated about corruption and its harmful effect from an early age. Anti-corruption awareness should be spread in all sections of society. To prevent all other types of corruption, it is necessary to develop comprehensive values in the whole society.Corruption is one of the major problems in our society. If this problem of society cannot be solved, the dream of becoming a developed country will be hampered. So everyone must come forward to prevent corruption.