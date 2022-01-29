N'ganj factory fire under control after 5 hrs

A fire that broke out at a garment factory at Modonpur in Bondor upazila of Narayanganj on Friday afternoon has been brought under control after around five hours.



The fire started around 4:30 pm at three two-storey buildings of Zaheen Knitwears Ltd at Modonpur Sonargaon road, said Shahjahan Shikder, Deputy Assistant Director (media cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.



On information, 13 units of firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after five hours of frantic efforts at 9pm, he added.



The origin of the fire could not be known yet, Shahjahan said.



Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire spread quickly around 5pm and 10 units of different fire stations of the district started working for extinguishing the blaze at first. Later, three more units joined the extinguishing work.



Since the factory was closed today, no workers were inside. No casualties have been reported yet, he added.



Meanwhile, the fire disrupted vehicular movement on a few kilometers of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The vehicular movement resumed on the highway after 9 pm.













