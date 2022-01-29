Video
1,167 test positives for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 28: A total of four people died and 1167 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 3,650 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram hit almost 31.97 percent till Friday morning, amid a faster community spread of Corona.
With cases increasing daily, the rush of patients is also increasing at hospitals rapidly. For example, the number of daily patients admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital's Covid-19 ward was hovering from 12 to 15 last week, whereas it increased to 66 on Thursday CMCH sources said.    -BSS



