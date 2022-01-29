Video
Richest 20 nations urged to lead on nature protection with more finance

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The world's 20 richest nations should more than double their annual spending to protect and restore nature to $285 billion by 2050, the United Nations and donors said on Thursday, calling for private and overseas investments to be ramped up too.
In a first joint report on finance for nature in the G20 countries, they estimated that spending by the bloc - which includes large emerging economies - was $120 billion in 2020.
Co-author Ivo Mulder, who heads the climate finance unit at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said the report's focus on the G20 and nature funding gaps could help those rich nations that have shown
political leadership on the issue in recent months, including at the COP26 climate summit.
The report looked at how wealthy nations can better tackle the planet's climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises, such as by promoting sustainable farming and supply chains, or creating green spaces in cities to tackle rising heat.
Stepping up protection for natural areas, such as parks, oceans, forests and wildernesses, is seen as vital to maintaining the ecosystems on which humans depend, and to limiting global warming to internationally agreed targets.
Dozens of countries pledged to do more to conserve nature and make farming greener at November's COP26 UN climate talks, including a commitment by more than 100 nations to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.
Last year, a UN report said global funding for nature conservation needed to triple this decade to about $350 billion a year by 2030 and rise to more than $536 billion by 2050.
The new study said the spending gap was larger and more difficult to bridge outside the G20 group of countries - not helped by the fact that only 2 per cent of the G20's $120-billion investment in 2020 was directed towards overseas aid.
Funding from G20 nations represented 92 per cent of all global investment in nature, the report found, with the vast majority of this government money - 87 per cent, or $105 billion - allocated to programmes inside their own borders, the report said.



