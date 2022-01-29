Video
Home Front Page

Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 331

Parts of Bangladesh reeled under a cold wave on Friday, making life difficult for many people.
According to the weather department, the mild to moderate cold wave swept Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and the districts of
Gopalgonj, Tangail, Jashore, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Kushtia.
The cold wave may continue and spread during the next two days, the weather office has predicted.
"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, with chances of moderate to thick fog over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its bulletin.
Night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees. The day temperature may fall slightly over the country, according to the department.
According to the Met office, the ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.
In the past 24 hours, the weather department recorded 1mm of rainfall in Srimangal and 9 mm in Maijdee court.     -UNB


