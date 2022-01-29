SUST students thank PM for medical support

Students at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) thanked Prime Minister for carrying the medical expense of the injured in the movement. They are also looking forward to discuss with Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni on various demands.

Agitating students confirmed the matter in a news conference on Friday afternoon.

"We thank the Prime Minister for paying all the

medical expenses of the students, injured in the police attack and fell ill during the hunger strike," they told the news conference. In the meantime, the Prime Minister has made arrangements in Dhaka for better treatment of Sourav.

They further said that under the direction of the government, the Minister of Education has assured them to fulfill their main demands and other demands. We all are grateful to the Prime Minister. At the same time, the Education Minister expressed interest to come to SUST to discuss the demands of the students and various issues. We invite the Minister of Education to come to the campus. We hope that the Minister of Education will come to our campus soon and take part in the discussion. In the meantime, our main demands and other assurances have been fulfilled.

It may be mentioned that the students of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall have been protesting since January 13 demanding the resignation of the provost committee. They had been carrying out various programmes including a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor blaming the police for the attack on the students. Despite breaking a seven-day hunger strike on Wednesday, the students announced that they would continue their non-violent movement through cultural activities until the Vice-Chancellor resigned.







