Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:39 PM
Fire breaks out at RMG factory in N'ganj

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 342
Our Correspondent

Firemen trying to douse a garment factory fire in Sonargaon area of Narayanganj on Friday afternoon. PHOTO: OBSERVER

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 28: A fire broke out at a garment factory in Sonargaon area of Narayanganj on Friday afternoon.
The fire started around 4:30pm at three two-storey buildings of Jahin Garments Factory near Sonargaon road.
Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarter said, 16 units of fire fighters rushed to the spot and are working to douse the blaze. The origin of the fire could not be known yet.
Abdullah Al Arefin, Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense said the fire spread quickly around 5pm and 10 units of different fire stations of the district started working to control the fire at first.
Later, six more units joined the extinguishing work.  Since the factory was closed on Friday, no workers were inside. No casualties have been reported yet, he added.
The factory runs knitting, dyeing and sewing units in the complex, according to the company's website.
Jasim Mia, chief of the factory workers, said, "Friday is a weekly holiday, so except for some, most of the units in the factory
were closed. There were fewer people inside than on the other days."
Worker Masum Billah said the finishing and woven sections were open while the knitting section was closed.
"All of a sudden I saw a blaze on the upper floor. First, there was a fire on the second floor and it was leaping upwards, then it spread. We all came out then," said Masum.
"The fire has spread to all four buildings of the complex. Firefighters are struggling to extinguish the fire as the compound is a large one," Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police Sheikh Billal Hossain said.
"However, no worker was trapped inside and no casualties have been reported yet," Billal Hossain added.


