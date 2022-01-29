Allegation of favouritism against selection board



An allegation of favouritism has been brought against the selection board in the teacher recruitment of the Department of Psychology, Dhaka University.

Sources said the selection board recommended a 'lower qualified' candidate compared to another

candidate.

The board selected Aminul Islam, who has completed BSc and MSc in School Psychology in the department. Aminul has completed MSc in School Psychology with GPA 3.81 securing the second position and BSc with CGPA 3.67 securing the first

position.

The Chairman of the department Prof Md Kamal Uddin and the expert Psychologist Prof Mahfuza Khanam who were in the viva board also belong to School Psychology.

But one of the other candidates, Saiyeda Asea Asha finished MSc and BSc in this department securing GPA 4 out of 4 and CGPA 3.71 respectively. She stood the first positions in both

MSc and BSc.

In addition, Saiyeda Asea has an additional MSc degree in Family and Child Psychology from the University of Chester, UK. She also stood third in her HSC examination in the Dhaka Board. She is currently serving as a lecturer in the Department of Psychology of International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT).

Considering the academic results, Asha is far more advanced than the selected one, a teacher of the department said, wishing not to be named.

The teacher also said that the selected candidate became second in the result of MSc in School Psychology by competing with less than 20 students who were mostly from the DU affiliated colleges and other public universities, adding, "Asha had secured first positions in both MSc and BSc. Asha secured the first position in MSc in Psychology fighting with more than 35 students who were mostly from this university (DU)."

"Moreover, the 'double first' female candidate (Asha) has a second master's degree from UK. And she is now a lecturer at IUBAT," the teacher added.

Contacted, the expert Phycologist Mahfuza Khanam said the candidate was not selected taking into account only the academic results, adding, "The board was formed with several individuals and the candidate was selected considering the evaluations of all concerned in the board."

"There are plenty of examples where a student can't be a teacher even though he or she secured first positions both in Honours' and Masters'," Prof Mahfuza added.

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro VC (Academic) of the university and chief of the selection board, said the selection process is not final yet.

We appoint teachers based on academic results and interview performance of the candidate, Prof Kamal said, adding, "Departmental chairman and expert ask questions and evaluate the candidates and recommend names. We appoint teachers based on their recommendation."

Prof Kamal further said, "I also observe how the candidates reply and how they will be as teachers. Different individuals lobby for different people. When someone is selected, the other one alleges of irregularity."







