Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Teacher Recruitment At DU

Allegation of favouritism against selection board

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 396
Tausiful Islam

 
An allegation of favouritism has been brought against the selection board in the teacher recruitment of the Department of Psychology, Dhaka University.
Sources said the selection board recommended a 'lower qualified' candidate compared to another
candidate.
The board selected Aminul Islam, who has completed BSc and MSc in School Psychology in the department. Aminul has completed MSc in School Psychology with GPA 3.81 securing the second position and BSc with CGPA 3.67 securing the first
position.
The Chairman of the department Prof Md Kamal Uddin and the expert Psychologist Prof Mahfuza Khanam who were in the viva board also belong to School Psychology.
But one of the other candidates, Saiyeda Asea Asha finished MSc and  BSc in this department securing GPA 4 out of 4 and CGPA 3.71 respectively. She stood the first positions in both
MSc and BSc.
In addition, Saiyeda Asea has an additional MSc degree in Family and Child Psychology from the University of Chester, UK. She also stood third in her HSC examination in the Dhaka Board. She is currently serving as a lecturer in the Department of Psychology of International University of Business, Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT).
 Considering the academic results, Asha is far more advanced than the selected one, a teacher of the department said, wishing not to be named.
 The teacher also said that the selected candidate became second in the result of MSc in School Psychology by competing with less than 20 students who were mostly from the DU affiliated colleges and other public universities, adding, "Asha had secured first positions in both MSc and BSc. Asha secured the first position in MSc in Psychology fighting with more than 35 students who were mostly from this university (DU)."
 "Moreover, the 'double first' female candidate (Asha) has a second master's degree from UK. And she is now a lecturer at IUBAT," the teacher added.
Contacted, the expert Phycologist Mahfuza Khanam said the candidate was not selected taking into account only the academic results, adding, "The board was formed with several individuals and the candidate was selected considering the evaluations of all concerned in the board."
 "There are plenty of examples where a student can't be a teacher even though he or she secured first positions both in Honours' and Masters'," Prof Mahfuza added.
 Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro VC (Academic) of the university and chief of the selection board, said the selection process is not final yet.
 We appoint teachers based on academic results and interview performance of the candidate, Prof Kamal said, adding, "Departmental chairman and expert ask questions and evaluate the candidates and recommend names. We appoint teachers based on their recommendation."
 Prof Kamal further said, "I also observe how the candidates reply and how they will be as teachers. Different individuals lobby for different people. When someone is selected, the other one alleges of irregularity."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Richest 20 nations urged to lead on nature protection with more finance
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
Delhi lifts weekend curfew, reopens restaurants as India Covid cases drop
SUST students thank PM for medical support
Fire breaks out at RMG factory in N'ganj
Allegation of favouritism against selection board
Japan pledges $2m for Rohingyas in BD
UN urges world to turn screw on Myanmar junta


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft