Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc



A man undergoing Covid test at Mugda General Hospital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country also registered 20 more deaths and 15,440 new infections during the same period.

The health authorities set the record in positivity rate after testing 46,268 samples across the country.

Fifteen people died and 15,807 were infected of the virus in the previous day.

The death tally stands 28,308 and new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,762,771.

Besides, 1,326 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,562,369 and overall recovery rate at 88.63 per cent, according to a

press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country recorded the overall positivity rate 14.27 per cent and the death rate at 1.62 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 46,268 samples.

Of the 20 deceased, eight were male and 12 female. Of them, one was under 10 years old, two were between 11-20, one between 21-30, two between 41-50 years old and 14 were above 60 years old.

Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 352 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 280 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.







