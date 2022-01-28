

Dipu denies CSTU land acquisition allegations

The Minister made the demand at a press conference at at her government residence on Thursday.

"There is no chance for me or my family to benefit financially from this acquisition, it is baseless and untrue, information" she added. So any kind of report against me and my family can be baseless-untrue-motivated.

Claiming that the minister's family was not involved in corruption, Dipu Moni said that various government agencies could find out whether there was corruption in

land acquisition. My family is not involved at all.

She further said that there is no land in Chandpur for my purchase. There may be some land of my family but from the information I have, I can say that my elder brother sold it before the acquisition. Neither I nor my family has land in that place of the university. A political colleague may have land over there.

Previously, a coterie of influential people has bought nearly 62.5 acres at an inflated price 20 times more than the actual price of the land chosen by the government for the Chandpur Science & Technology University (CSTU).

Allegations have it that the influential people, reportedly close to education minister Dipu Moni and her close relatives, are involved with the process to extract about Tk 3.59 billion (359 crore) more from the government than to be spent for land acquisition. They have completed deeds in their names for land in No. 10 Lakshmipur union in Chandpur sadar upazila even before the administration has given approval to acquire land. Later, these lands were chosen by the proposed university authorities and the authority requested the district administration to acquire these.

Earlier, the draft Act of Chandpur Science & Technology University got final approval from the cabinet on 23 December 2019. The Chandpur Science & Technology University Bill was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on 9 September 2020 while the administrative order for land acquisition was approved on 6 April 2021. The people close to the minister made deeds in their names between 18 May 2020 and 15 May 2021. Later, those lands were selected for the construction of the university and the district administration was asked to acquire those.





