Man crushed under train in city

A 42-year-old man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Moghbazar wireless gate in the city on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police said the train hit the man while he was sitting on the rail track around 10am, leaving him injured.

He was rushed to Community Hospital and then to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead at noon, said Md Alamgir Hossain, sub-inspector (SI)

of Hatirjheel Police Station.

The body was kept at DMCH morgue, said the SI.

The Railway Police was informed of the accident, he added. -UNB










