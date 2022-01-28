Post-Covid symptoms can be seen even after 1yr: IEDCR

Post Covid-19 symptoms can be seen in the country even after one year of being infected with Covid-19. Non-communicable patients who are infected are two to three times more likely to have post-Covid-19 symptoms.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said this on Wednesday after a study.

The IEDCR's Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP-B), in collaboration with the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) of the United States, has studied the early post-operative complications of patients with Covid-19. However, the IEDCR did not say when have conducted the study and how many patients underwent the study.

Many patients with Covid-19 suffer from a variety of symptoms in the aftermath of an infection, which the World Health Organization (WHO) calls post-Covid-19 symptoms.

The IEDCR reviewed the preliminary data of the study on Wednesday and posted the information on their website.

It said that three months after infecting of covid-19, 78 per cent of people have symptoms. In addition, after six months, 70 per cent, after nine months, 68 per cent and after one year, 45 per cent of people have post Covid-19 symptoms.

Citing the research, IEDCR said that patients with non-communicable diseases hypertension and diabetes are two to three times more likely to have post-covid-19 symptoms. It is important to note that patients with high blood pressure and diabetes need to take medication as prescribed by their doctor to reduce the incidence of post Covid's subsequent symptoms.

According to the IEDCR, patients with high blood pressure who take the medicine regularly have nine per cent lower risk of developing post-Covid-19 symptoms than those who do not. Similarly, among diabetic's patients, the risk of developing post Covid-19 after taking the drug regularly is reduced by about seven per cent compared to those who do not take the drug.



