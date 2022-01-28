Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid claims 15, 15,807 new cases recorded in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 15 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 28,288. Some 15,807 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,747,311.
Besides, 1,037 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,561,043 and overall recovery rate at 89.34, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  31.98 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.98 per cent and the death rate at 1.62 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 49,425 samples.
Among the new
deceased, 10 were women and five women. Eight cases were reported in Dhaka division while three in Chittagong, two in Rajshahi and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.
Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
State Minister Khalid, his wife test corona positive
Dipu denies CSTU land acquisition allegations
Man crushed under train in city
Omicron loosening hold, but pandemic not over
Post-Covid symptoms can be seen even after 1yr: IEDCR
Polls under party govt is the only solution: CEC
Covid claims 15, 15,807 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
Ctg Elevated Expressway now to cost Tk 4,450cr


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft