Covid claims 15, 15,807 new cases recorded in 24 hrs

The country recorded 15 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The death tally stands 28,288. Some 15,807 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,747,311.

Besides, 1,037 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,561,043 and overall recovery rate at 89.34, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 31.98 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.98 per cent and the death rate at 1.62 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 49,425 samples.

Among the new

deceased, 10 were women and five women. Eight cases were reported in Dhaka division while three in Chittagong, two in Rajshahi and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.









