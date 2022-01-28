Ctg Elevated Expressway now to cost Tk 4,450cr

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 27: The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has already been prepared enhancing the cost by 36 per cent and the time extending till June 2024.

CDA sources said the RDPP will be submitted to the Ministry for Housing and Public Works very soon for approval. With the approval by the Ministry, the RDPP will be sent to the Planning Commission and then to ECNEC for final approval.

With the approval of RDPP, the total cost of the project will increase to the tune of Tk 4,450 crore from the existing Tk 3,250 crore.

The time for completion of the project will also be extended to June 2024.

But the 10 km long Expressway from Airport to Nimtala will be opened for traffic this year.

Meanwhile, the CDA has taken up the elevated expressway project for the Port City to ease the existing traffic congestions to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 km route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

The DPP (Development

Project Proposal) of the Expressway had been approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) held in 2018.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works in February 24 in 2019.

Project Director Engr Mahfuzur Rahman said more than 65 per cent of the project has so far been completed.

According to CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project.

The Chattogram Development Authority has launched construction on the elevated expressway project, which is estimated to cost Tk 32.50 billion. Max-Rankin JV is constructing the expressway after being appointed on November 1 in 2018 to build the 16.5 km long expressway. The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently, it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance. Besides, the underground of the project stretching from Barik Building to Customs House is full of water pipeline of WASA that had been installed in 1964, at the inception of the Chattogram WASA.

Mahfuzur Rahman said, "We have been facing trouble in erecting the pillars of the Expressway."

"So we have already asked the Chattogram WASA management to remove water supplying pipeline as early as possible,' Mahfuz said.

The Project Director hoped that the works of the Expressway could be carried out after the removal of those underground pipelines.

Meanwhile, the CPA also raised a dispute in the same portion of the project. The dispute between the CDA and the CPA had been resolved last year.

But currently it has been facing another problem of water pipeline that had been delaying the quick implementation of the project.

Besides, the project authority had faced another problem in Lalkhan Bazar to Tigerpass portion for a dispute between Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the CDA that had been resolved in October last year.

The CCC and several civic organisations had opposed the construction of the Expressway from Lakhan Bazar to Tigerpass.

They also proposed to stop construction of the Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Tigerpass.

Both CCC and the civic organisations opined that the construction of the said portion of the Expressway would reduce the width of the road, and deprived the city people from sight of the natural beauty of nearby hills.

So, they proposed the Expressway at the ground level from Tigerpass-Lalkhan Bazar portion some 1.25km in length.





