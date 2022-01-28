Video
Metro Rail 

Last segment of MRT-6 line installed

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

The last viaduct of the Metrorail being installed in front of the National Press Club on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Bangladesh's first metro rail on a 20.1 km-route from Uttara to Motijheel became completely visible on Thursday after installation of the last girder of the viaduct.
The milestone was achieved at 11.14am on Thursday when workers successfully installed the last span of the viaduct between the pillars no 582 and 583 in front of Jatiya Press Club.
MAN Siddique, managing director at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd was present virtually during the installation work.
The overall progress of the Metro Rail is now 74 per cent, officials said.
The original length of
the metro rail route was 20.1 km from Uttara to Motijheel, but it has now been extended by 1.16km to Kamalapur Railway Station.    -UNB


