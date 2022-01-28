Last segment of MRT-6 line installed



The last viaduct of the Metrorail being installed in front of the National Press Club on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The milestone was achieved at 11.14am on Thursday when workers successfully installed the last span of the viaduct between the pillars no 582 and 583 in front of Jatiya Press Club.

MAN Siddique, managing director at Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd was present virtually during the installation work.

The overall progress of the Metro Rail is now 74 per cent, officials said.

The original length of

the metro rail route was 20.1 km from Uttara to Motijheel, but it has now been extended by 1.16km to Kamalapur Railway Station. -UNB









