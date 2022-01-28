Sanctions won't impact EU business interest in BD, says EU envoy



Charles Whiteley

"I would say business is business, and they (investors) pay attention to whether they can make money in the country and whether there are attractive business climates. So, I have seen nothing to suggest that the recent decision on sanctions will have any impact on business engagement in Bangladesh," Charles Whiteley said.

The EU Ambassador made this comment while responding to a question at a programme titled, "Meet the Reporters" hosted by the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) at its Nasrul Hamid Auditorium. DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib also spoke at the programme. The Ambassador discussed the transition of Bangladesh into developing country status from an LDC status, Bangladesh's Human Rights Issue and foreign observers for the next national election.

However, he did not make any comment on the sanctions imposed by the US, he says, "It is absolutely a matter for the United States, Yes, of course we follow these developments closely."

Charles Whiteley said the EU conduct its own policy on human rights and its own engagement.

"So, I wouldn't comment further on how the US chooses to conduct its foreign policy, "the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador said the EU expressed concerns about several human rights issues in Bangladesh, including an annual Human Rights Report, which is freely available online. The European Parliament itself has adopted resolutions in the past on the human rights situation in Bangladesh, he said.

Replying to an another question on a letter of a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ivan Stefanec to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Bangladesh issue, Ambassador Whiteley said, "It's not coming from the European Union Commission. It's not coming from the European Union Council. I've full respect for the rights of individual MEPs to write their letters."

In reply, he said the fact is that the letter came from an individual MEP, not from the European Parliament as a whole.

He, however, declined to comment on the allegations about why this letter may have been written. "All I can say is that this is a democratically elected MEP, choosing to highlight what he considers his concerns about Bangladesh with our High Representative."

"I've no information about what you're talking about in terms of who may have supported the writing of that letter. But he's written in his capacity as an individual Member of the European Parliament to our High Representative," he added.

The Ambassador said when they get a letter it is their practice to always reply to that letter. "So, I'm sure the High Representative will be replying in due course."

The EU envoy also said businesses pay attention to the overall picture in a country.

Ambassador Whiteley said what matters to businesses are to do their business in a "good, clean and fair way" with a level playing field. "I think that's the primary concern. Sometimes, political developments can have an impact on businesses."

The Ambassador said that it is a perfectly normal procedure when they have a parliament with over 700 MEPs which is engaged on issues around the world. "So, it's not an unusual thing to happen."

The envoy mentioned that it is no surprise that an individual member of European Parliament would write such a letter.

However, he appreciated the government's "very open approach" towards the foreign observers for the next national election noting that the EU is keen to follow the polls closely.

"I would say we very much welcomed the statement by the Foreign Minister (Dr AK Abdul Momen) the other day where he said Bangladesh would welcome and have an open approach to any foreign observation missions that would wish to come and follow the elections," he said.

The EU envoy said they follow elections closely all around the world and every year they identify 30 priority countries for EU election observation missions. "And so those priorities for 2023 haven't yet been established."

Ambassador Whiteley clearly said the elections are of great interest and they have a very wide ranging relationship with Bangladesh; and that includes engagement in governance and other issues.

"I think that shows a very open approach and we're certainly keen to follow the elections closely with that in mind," he said, mentioning that they have seen the steps that the government is now taking in terms of the relevant law.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Ambassador said they are often referred to as the development partner in their relations with Bangladesh. "But the relationship isn't just about development. You know, the relationship is far more intense and wide ranging now than the traditional development partner relationship we had for many years."

He said they will celebrate with Bangladesh to commemorate those 50 years and look forward to the coming decades to further deepen the relations and importantly to witness the transition of Bangladesh into developing country status from an LDC status.

The Ambassador said there are challenges on the path to transition and he thinks the government is well aware of those challenges.











