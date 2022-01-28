Students remove SUST barricade, lift siege from VC's house

At the request of former professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Yasmeen Haque, protesting students at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology lifted their barricades from the university's main entrance and Vice Chancellor's residence yesterday night.

The protesters, on the other hand, have pledged to keep protesting on campus until VC Farid Uddin Ahmed resigns.

Meanwhile, the protesting students yesterday handed over their four-point demand to Prof Dr. Zafar Iqbal. The demands are: The removal of SUST VC Farid Uddin Ahmed, Students Welfare Adviser Prof Jahir Uddin Ahmed, and the Proctorial body, Initiatives to keep all residential halls open at the moment, the withdrawal of the case that was filed against unidentified students, and to bear all the medical expenses of students who got injured in the police attack and those who were on hunger strike.

As part of the movement, drawing alpana, a protest song, is scheduled to be held on 'Ek Kilo' road on Thursday night. The cultural organizations of the university will take part in it. The agitating students

said that these would be observed as part of the ongoing program demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.

They said the blockade had been withdrawn. From now on, the programmes which the Vice-Chancellor had obstructed during his tenure, such as drawing Alpana, launching tongs, singing at night, will be carried out.









