BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament on Thursday that BNP has to explain the source of crore of dollars it has given to lobbyists as part of their anti-state conspiracy to tarnish country's image before the world.
"BNP has to answer and explain from where they have got lakhs or crores of dollars to give to foreign firms and how the money has been siphoned off abroad," she said.
The Prime Minister was speaking on the thanksgiving motion on President's speech and delivering valedictory speech in the 16th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS).
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury prorogued this
year's sitting of parliament after unanimous acceptance of the President's speech.
Earlier, the maiden JS session of 2022 began on January 16 while President M Abdul Hamid addressed the House on the day as per parliamentary practice.


