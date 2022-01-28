JS passes bill on formation of EC

The much-talked-about bill on formation of the new election commission - "The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners' Appointment Bill, 2022" - has been passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) on Thursday with necessary amendments.

Accepting some amendment proposals of Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) placed in the session, Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the draft law in the Sangsad for passage. The bill was passed over voice vote.

However, the demand of some opposition lawmakers to take public opinion on the bill was rejected in the session over voice vote.

At the outset of the Thursday's session, the Law Minister sought permission of Speaker Shirin Shramin Chaudhury to place the bill in the Sangsad in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Rashed Khan Menon of the Workers Party, Hasanul Haq Inu of Jasod, Kazi Firoz

Rashid, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Rausanara Mannan and Pir Fazlur Rahman, Mostafa Lufullah and Fakhrul Imam of Jatiya Party, and Harunur Rashid and Rumin Farhana of BNP tabled some 70 amendment proposals on the bill.

Rashed Khan Menon proposed to keep one woman among the two eminent persons nominated by the President for the search committee. The Law Minister accepted the proposal.

Jatiya Party's Rausanara Mannan and BNP's Rumin Farhana proposed to amend the bill, adding the word 'other' before the election commissioner in the title of the bill. The proposal was accepted, making the current name "Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioner Appointment Bill-2022".

Among the other accepted proposals is the proposal of Fakhrul Imam of Jatiya Party. The bill provided for 10 working days for the search committee. Fakhrul Imam proposed to make it 15 working days.

As per the law, a search committee will be formed taking approval from the President over the constitution of the EC. The search committee will recommend names of suitable candidates before the President to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners. It will get 15 days to recommend.

The move came just one month before the expiry of the five-year tenure of the incumbent EC, led by CEC KM Nurul Huda, as it is going to complete its five-year term in mid-February.

Qualifications of CEC and election commissioners are: They must be Bangladeshi citizens (at least 50-years-old), and have at least 20 years of work experience in important government, semi-government, private, or judicial posts, in autonomous organisations and in other professions.

If a person is declared 'insane' by any court; has not been released from the jail after being declared as 'bankruptcy'; acquires the citizenship of or affirms the allegiance to a foreign country surrendering Bangladeshi citizenship; has been convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to imprisonment; convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal, and is disqualified for such posts by or under any law, he or she would not be eligible for the post of CEC and election commissioners.

A person who once held the post of CEC or the Chief Justice, would not be eligible for the post of the CEC. But if a person held the post of election commissioner, he or she might be considered for appointment to the CEC.

In order to give legal protection to the constitution of previous election commissions, it would be considered that these were made under this law, he said.

A justice of the Appellate Division, nominated by the Chief Justice (CJ), will be the head of the six-member search committee.

The five other members will be a justice of the High Court (HC) Division nominated by CJ, the comptroller and auditor general, the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), two other personalities nominated by the President.

Though the Constitution suggests to appointing the CEC and other election commissioners under a particular law, no law was formulated in the past.



