Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:35 AM
City News

Brace for mild cold wave!

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A mild cold wave may besiege the northwestern part of the country in the next 24 hours, the weather office has predicted.
"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of light rain or drizzle at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its bulletin on Thursday.
Besides, light to moderate fog may occur over the country from Thursday midnight to Friday morning.
Night temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees. Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin added.
According to the Met office, the ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay, extending its trough to the same North Bay.    -UNB



