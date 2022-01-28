Primary teachers graduation ceremony held

The graduation ceremony of the second group of primary teachers under the Training of Master Trainers in English (TMTE) project, a collaboration between the British Council and Directorate of Primary Education was held at the Primary Teacher's Training Institutes (PTIs): Dhaka, Gazipur, Sherpur, Jashore, Barishal, and Gopalganj on Thursday.

The event was attended by chief guest Mr Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam, Director General, Directorate of Primary Education (DPE), Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Mr Dilip Kumar Banik FCMA, Additional Director General (PEDP4), Sohel Ahmed, Additional Director General (Admin), and Dr Uttam Kumar Das, Director (Training) from the Directorate of Primary Education were also present as special guestsin the virtual graduation ceremony. David Maynard, Director, English and Education of the British Council also attended the event as keynote speaker.

TMTE is a large-scale project with the aim of improving the English language proficiency and teaching practice of over 2,000 primary teachers across multiple cohorts of training. As part of this second cohort, British Council has trained 220 primary teachers in six districts, who will go on to provide improved, quality English training in their schools across the country. These teachers are the second group of Bangladeshi primary teachers, who started their 14-week professional development journey on 24 October 2021. Today, they were presented with their certificates rewarding them for all their hard work and dedication over the last several months.

Addressing the graduation event Mr. Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam, Director General said, The training provided by British Council has been world-class and it is also a very important training.





