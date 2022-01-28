Video
Friday, 28 January, 2022
Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Minister of State for Shipping and Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Board of Directors Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Managing Director Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, Executive Director (Commerce) Dr Piyush Dutta, Executive Director (Technology) Mohammad Yusuf, Independent Director of the Board Prof M Shahjahan Mina and Dr Abdur Rahman attended the 44th Annual General Meeting (2020-2021) of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation at BSC Regional Office in the capital on Thursday.    photo: observer


