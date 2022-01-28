Money launderers remain untouched

The Banking Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday submitted a list of 53 individuals and 18 organisations of the country for their alleged involvement in money laundering to the High Court (HC), following a directive of an HC bench. Needless to mention, all suspected individuals and organisations are locally as well as internationally renowned.



Now that a detailed list has been submitted to the HC, now it is time to act, meaning quick investigate into the alleged launderers while taking appropriate action. In addition, all the alleged individuals are reportedly commercially important persons in possession of huge wealth. It is equally important to ensure none manages to depart the country - either by a commercial flight or a privately chartered plane - throughout the entire investigation period.



Earlier on December 5 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had submitted a list of 43 persons and organizations - 29 individuals and 14 organisations on their alleged involvement in money laundering to the High Court (HC). Surprisingly enough, apart from revealing identities no investigation or action was taken against any of the alleged persons or organisations.



Reportedly, a High Court bench has been holding hearings on a Suo Moto rule and a writ petition in this regard for over a year, but it could not pass a single order for prosecuting money launderers who allegedly deposited huge sums of money in foreign banks or purchased properties abroad. Interestingly, most of the names of the ACC list have resurfaced in the latest BFIU list submitted to the HC bench. The list was submitted following the directives of the High Court issued earlier.



The million dollar question, however, are we to assume our money launderers, well disguised as wealthy reputable businessmen in our society to be immune and extra-ordinarily influential to get away by exercising the power of wealth and political connections , for whatever serious crime? So far, they are seemingly enjoying impunity when it comes to money laundering. In June of last year, the Global Financial Integrity (GFI) reported that approximately Tk 5 lakh crore was laundered out of the country in 2020.



However, money laundering poses a major threat to the country's economic development as the government finds it increasingly difficult to deliver sustainable growth in the face of diminishing resources for economic activities. Moreover, there are serious repercussions in a world of unknown financial out-flows which could potentially be used to destabilise the country. The cost of delayed action is running into billions of dollars and Bangladesh is being flagged yearly by reports like the GFI index. The ominous reality hardly inspires our confidence in the policymakers' efforts to curb money laundering frequently occurring in today's Bangladesh.