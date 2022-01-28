Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Diabetes among children

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

Dear Sir
Diabetes can occur at any time after birth. As the rate of diabetes is higher in adults, the image of adults floats in our minds when we say diabetes. In most cases, children lack social awareness about diabetes, and in many cases, the diagnosis is delayed.

At present, more than 7 million patients are suffering from diabetes in Bangladesh and about 20,000 children are suffering from diabetes. This number is growing alarmingly. Adults with diabetes can control it on their own. But in the case of children, parents have to play a major role. In this case, the first step should be to try to prevent diabetes. If someone in the family has diabetes, their child is also at risk. Care should be taken to ensure that the child is diagnosed with diabetes at an early stage. This task is much easier if you know the symptoms of diabetes. If you are sure about diabetes, you need to strengthen your morale. Teachers also need to be informed about this.

It is possible to ensure the full development and healthy-normal life of children by increasing family awareness in the prevention of diabetes and proper treatment and control without fear of diabetes.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diabetes among children
Eye-catching transformation of China from 2008 Summer to 2022 Winter Olympiad
Is India on the path to genocide?
Belligerence of Russia, Ukraine
Pandemic turns more educated unemployed
US sanctions on Bangladesh: A search for real reasons
Raise awareness about C-19
Future energy systems will depend on renewable energy


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft