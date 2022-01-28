

Belligerence of Russia, Ukraine



United States and its western allies are raising their voice against Russian dominance over Ukraine. Russia is flexing its muscles by maneuvering near the Ukraine border. It's been running since penultimate month of 2021.



Kremlin increases the military presence and sends devastating weapons including tank, aircraft and S-400 to the border overriding the warning of Britain, Canada, Germany and European Union.



Putin administration instigates the pro- Russian separatists against Zelensky government. Media also shows that White House is deeply concerned for the Russia- Ukraine crisis. After the futility of two times virtual meeting with Vladimir Putin, Mr. Biden approved the military assistance for the Kyiv to fight back the invasion of Russia. Washington added fire to the flame backing Ukraine with military equipment amid heightened tension.



Britain, Canada also sent war armed assistance for Volodymyr Zelensky. This news says that Russia and Ukraine are on the edge of war. So what's behind the conflict between two countries? If we want to remove the ambiguousness, we have to ascertain some reasons in details.



History states that Ukraine was the part of the Soviet Union until it declared independence in August 1991. USSR ruled this land for some benefits like agricultural and industrial support; using the port of Black Sea, it gained the noteworthy financial backing in export and import of commodities.



After the collapse of Soviet Union Ukraine declared independence with the some Baltic States. Gradually, 15 independent states took birth making Russia alone. Then, Moscow lost power and wealth but didn't leave dream for being reunited.



Some analysts say that President Vladimir Putin wants to reestablish the Soviet Union. That's why Kremlin endeavours heart and soul to put in power a pro- Russian government in Ukraine like Belarus and Kazakhstan.



At present, Mr. Zelensky leads Ukraine averting threats and conspiracy of Moscow. As Russia is a country of nuclear weapons and one of the super powers of the world, Kyiv passes days under pressure. That's why it wants membership in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) to protect itself from aggression of neighbouring countries.



United States got a diplomatic field subduing Russia. It backs Ukraine with the newly invented technological weapons. Here's the matter to think that, not only the conflict of two countries but the rivalry of two ideologies like cold war happened between socialism and capitalism since 1946.



There are some world leader those who want to bring back their past empire and colonial power.



Mr Xi Jinping wants to get return Silk Route (ancient trade route) linking China with the West, that carried goods and ideas between two great civilizations of Rome and China via BRI project.



Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan desires for reestablishment of the Ottoman Empire seizing half of the world; And Mr. Putin is ready to bring back the Soviet Socialist Republics at any cost. That's why he cherishes a dream about the dominance over former Soviet States. He considers Ukraine as a biological part of greater Russia.



In 2005, he said, the collapse of the Soviet Union was the major geopolitical catastrophe of the history. He is willing to regain the Soviet Union's legacy by Ukraine annexation. Actually, the spat between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2014.



Viktor Yanukovych, former pro- Russian president of Ukraine, rejected a treaty with EU then as he was bound to resign for countrywide mass demonstration.



Then, Moscow occupied Crimean Peninsula and supported separatists against new government. Since then, Moscow is bellicose to Kyiv. It's waiting for opportunity to change anti- Russian government as they aren't favorable to the Kremlin.



We know Ukraine wants to be a part of NATO so that it can save its sovereignty, wealth and ensure the security of the people. NATO is an inverse alliance to Russia which was founded in 1949 to protect against Soviet aggression. This alliance has since expanded to 30 countries, including the former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.



It states that if one nation is invaded by a third party, all nations in NATO will collectively mobilize in its defense. This is the main reason behind their strife so far.



Is there any possibility of invasion form Russia? Apparently, Russia won't attack on Ukraine but toughen the situation and heighten the tension continuing the maneuvers near Ukraine.



If Kremlin attacks on Ukraine, we can predict it in general sense, that the war won't be bounded between two countries; bilateral war will turn into multilateral war. Because, all members of NATO and EU will support Kyiv with arms and troops like USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Bulgaria and so on.



Moscow also has strong allies like China; Iran and Venezuela would support for it. But, Russia would suffer from economic sanctions from many countries and global associations. All allies should dispose the conflict and minimize the tensions of war although it's not the war, the maximum level of cold war. Combat never brings peace for anybody but it compels everyone to fall into crisis. But a peaceful initiative leads into the way of progress as Japan and Germany.

Saiful Islam Hafeez , Student, Department of Political Science, University of Rajshahi.









