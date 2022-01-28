Pandemic turns more educated unemployed

During the corona pandemic, new graduate students as well as more people who lost their jobs were added. No new job is being created at the public, private, or local government level or in NGOs. As a result, unemployment is on the rise.



In this case, government investment should be increased. Besides, more employment will be created if rural micro, small and medium industries are supported.



Before Corona, the number of unemployed was 2.7 million. From April to July last year, the number of unemployed has increased 10 times. Unemployment rose sharply in the first three to four months of Corona's onset. The unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in March last year and increased to 22.39 percent in July, 2021.



According to a study by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank group, 37 percent of people working in the country's small, medium and medium enterprises have lost their jobs due to Covid-19.



About 20 percent of Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP) comes from these micro, small and medium enterprises. The ILO says the younger generation is most at risk from the Corona pandemic.

Among the 15- to 24-year-olds, 24.8 percent are unemployed. Corona has doubled the unemployment rate among young people. According to the ILO, 16 lakh 75 thousand young people have lost their jobs in Corona in Bangladesh.



The news of hope is that the Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of 2000 people as Assistant Surgeons in the 42nd BCS. And 1,814 people will be recruited through the 43rd BCS. Doctors will be appointed in the 42nd special BCS and general and professional or technical cadres in the 43rd BCS.



Many have started working as entrepreneurs, according to the Women Entrepreneurs Association sources; about 60 percent of women in Corona have come to sell products online to sustain their business.



Many women entrepreneurs have become interested in selling products online to keep their business afloat during the Coronation Crisis. Specially educated women have come this way more.



However, the work is being hampered due to lack of internet facility in remote areas of the country. This is another battle to get rid of the unemployment tag.



According to experts, employment should be the biggest concern in Bangladesh during the Corona period. However, employment cannot be accelerated with conventional incentives. Instead, we need to go beyond that and come to a permanent policy framework.



According to a survey by the Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, the number of new poor people in March last year stood at 2.45 million before the start of the second wave in Corona.



In other words, their housing, food, education and medical capacity is declining. According to the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling, about 41% of the people in Bangladesh will go below the poverty line. In 2019, it was 20.5 percent. As a result, it will be impossible to achieve the SDG target by 2030.



About 2 million young people enter the job market in Bangladesh every year. A large number of them try to enter the public-private sector after completing their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Thus, the unemployment rate in the country is very high. But coronavirus has exacerbated the crisis.



According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in London, Bangladesh has the highest educated unemployment rate. Out of every 100 graduates, 47 are unemployed. In other words, the name of one out of every two is included in the register of the unemployed.



On the other hand, the report of the International Labour Organization (ILO) states that the number of unemployed in Bangladesh is 3crore. The company has hinted that in a few years it will double to 6crore, which will be 39.40 percent of the total population. Corona may not have to wait a few years more to reach this number. Those concerned are fearing that this number will exceed soon.



There is no alternative to new employment in the country. The next investment in favour is not in favour of execution. So Government investment should be increased. Besides, more employment will be created if rural micro, small and medium industries are supported. If we can expand the work through the cooperation of entrepreneurs, new jobs will be created there as well.



Coronavirus is perpetuating poverty. The government needs to focus on employment to revive the economy. New employment opportunities need to be created. Hopefully, the number of educated unemployed will be reduced through proper formulation and implementation of government employment plans and policies and soon we will be ready to deal with the Corona situation.

Md Atikur Rahman is a columnist and former head of PRD at BUFT.













