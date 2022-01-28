Eight jailed in murder cases

Separate courts in four days jailed eight people in different terms in separate murder cases in two districts- Manikganj and Natore.

MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing a housewife in 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Utpal Bhattacharya handed down the verdict at around 2pm.

The condemned convict is Rezaul Mandol, 28, son of late Shamsul Mandol, a resident of Nihalpur Village in Shivalaya Upazila of the district. The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more months in jail. According to the prosecution, Rezaul had an extramarital affair with Saleha Begum, 35, wife of Sirajul Islam of the area.

However, Saleha Begum went missing from the house at the night on October 1, 2011. Her body was found at Aricha Ghat the next morning. The deceased's brother Ismail Hossain lodged a murder case with Shivalaya Police Station (PS) accusing Rezaul and some unnamed people in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Rezaul and placed him to the court. He confessed of killing Saleha there. Later, he got out of the jail on bail, went into hiding. He is still on the run.

However, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on February 28, 2012.

After examining the case records and 16 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

NATORE: A court in the district on Monday jailed seven people for seven years in a double murder case in 1994.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Sharif Uddin delivered the judgement in presence of the accused.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

The convicts are Abdul Quddus, Moslem Uddin, Md Dulal, Afsar Uddin, Shahdat Hossain, Rezaul Islam and Wadut. All of them are residents of Mougram Village under Sukash Union in Singra Upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, a clash took place in between the supporters of Abdul Quddus and Akkas Ali in Mougram Village on January 27 in 1994.

Akkas Ali and his uncle Sikim Pramanik were seriously injured in the clash. Later, both of them died at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

Amir Hamja, son of Sikim Pramanik, had filed the double murder case with Singra PS accusing ten people.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday. Two of the accused died while the case was running, and one was acquitted by the court as his guilt was not proven.