Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:33 AM
Obituary

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondents

Md Ruhul Amin Sheikh
GOPALGANJ: Md Ruhul Amin Sheikh, senior advocate of Gopalganj Judge Court, died of heart failure at Gopalganj Sadar Hospital at 3am on Thursday. He was 62.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Marcus Mosque premises in the district town at 10am and second namaz-e-janaza on the Gopalganj Judge Court premises at 10:45am.
His third namaz-e-janaza was held in Boro Dakshinpar Village under Amtali Union in Kotalipara Upazila after Johr prayer.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.  
SM Bazlul Quader Shahjahan
NETRAKONA: SM Bazlul Quader Shahjahan, president of Sadar Upazila Awami League and uncle of upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer Shojadul Islam Farash, died of heart failure at Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital on Wednesday night.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Modanpur Hazrat Shah Sultan Kamar Uddin Rumi (RA) High School Field after Johr prayer on Thursday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, two sons, six daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


