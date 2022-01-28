Video
Friday, 28 January, 2022
Countryside

Prisoner dies in Dinajpur

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Jan 27: A prisoner of Dinajpur Jail died at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the district town on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 45, son of Hasan Ali, a resident of Champatala area in Birganj Upazila of the district. He was convicted in a money laundering case.
Superintend of Dinajpur Jail Mokammel Hossain said Shafiqul fell sick all of a sudden at around 7:30pm.
He was immediately taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 8:35pm while undergoing treatment.
He had been suffering from kidney disease for long, said the jail superintend.
However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of the formalities.


« PreviousNext »

