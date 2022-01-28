Elderly man crushed under train at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Jan 27: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 65, son of late Afil Uddin, a resident of Noyapara Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gouripur Railway Police Outpost Kartik Chandra Roy said Latif was walking on the rail line in the area after Johr prayer.

At around 3pm, the Mymensingh-bound Intercity Bijoy Express Train hit him there, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, railway police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request, the SI added.









