Covid-19: Three more people die, 1,374 more infected in 14 districts



The photo shows corona patients at the corona unit of the RMCH. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 1,053 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

One more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the deceased, a resident of Rajshahi District, was found positive for the virus.

Ten more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit at the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 49 here, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,053 more people have tested positive for the virus in eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,06,599 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a declining trend compared to the previous day's 1088.

Of the 1,053 new cases, 310 were detected in Rajshahi including 282 in the city, followed by 201 in Bogura, 189 in Pabna, 135 in Sirajganj, 80 in Naogaon, 51 in Natore, 46 in Joypurhat and 41 in Chapainawabganj districts.

With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 30,619 in Rajshahi, including 25,041 in its city, 5,867 in Chapainawabganj, 6,976 in Naogaon, 8,765 in Natore, 5,056 in Joypurhat, 23,389 in Bogura, 12,049 in Sirajganj and 13,878 in Pabna districts.

A total of 1,698 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 690 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore as one new fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 97,647 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 186 new recoveries reported during this time, the health director added.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 24,011 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional quarantine. Of them, 20,277 have by now been released.

Meanwhile, 391 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 147 others were released from isolation during the same time.

A total of 1,18,847 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 in 2020 to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.

Among them, 1,15,079 have by now been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their quarantine period.

Our Bogura Correspondent added a woman died of the virus in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Marzina Begum, 52, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.

She was found positive for the virus, and died at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, some 201 more people have tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Bogura Civil Surgeon office sources said a total of 408 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 201 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 49.26 per cent.

On the other hand, some 32 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 21,368 in the district.

A total of 690 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

Some 93 patients are now undergoing treatment at three designated hospitals in the district.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: One more person died of the coronavirus in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sahida Begum, 55, wife of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Keurabunia Village under Betagi Union in the upazila.

She died at Betagi Upazila Health Complex in the evening while undergoing treatment.

The hospital sources said she was admitted to the hospital with fever and cold a couple of days back. Later, she started suffering from respiratory problems. On Tuesday, her sample was collected and sent for the virus test. On Wednesday evening, Sahida Begum died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

The result came in hand after her death on Wednesday night where she was found positive for the virus.

Residential Medical Officer of the upazila health complex Dr Rabindranath Sarker confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Some 321 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

With this, the total virus cases now stand at 46,937 in the division.

A total of 680 people have, so far, died of the virus here.

Of the newly infected, 72 people are in Barishal City.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 11,600 here while 102 people died of it.

In Barishal District, some 129 more people contracted the virus, taking the total virus cases to 19,031. A total 230 people died of the virus here.

In Pirojpur, 63 people have tested positive for the virus, raising the number of the virus cases to 5,611 here.

The number of the total fatality cases is 83 in the district.

In Patuakhali, 42 more people newly infected with the virus.

With this, the total virus cases now stand at 6,392 here while 109 died of it.

In Bhola, 36 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 7,069.

A total of 91 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

In Jhalakathi, 30 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of the total virus cases reached at 4,780 while 69 died of it.

In Barguna, 21 people were newly infected with the virus, raising the cases to 4,054. A total of 98 people died of the virus here.

On the other hand, some 37 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 44,842 in the division.









Three more people died of and 1,374 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 14 districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 1,053 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.One more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Thursday.RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.He said the deceased, a resident of Rajshahi District, was found positive for the virus.Ten more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit at the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 49 here, the RMCH director added.Meanwhile, a total of 1,053 more people have tested positive for the virus in eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,06,599 in the division.Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Thursday morning.He said the daily infection figure is showing a declining trend compared to the previous day's 1088.Of the 1,053 new cases, 310 were detected in Rajshahi including 282 in the city, followed by 201 in Bogura, 189 in Pabna, 135 in Sirajganj, 80 in Naogaon, 51 in Natore, 46 in Joypurhat and 41 in Chapainawabganj districts.With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 30,619 in Rajshahi, including 25,041 in its city, 5,867 in Chapainawabganj, 6,976 in Naogaon, 8,765 in Natore, 5,056 in Joypurhat, 23,389 in Bogura, 12,049 in Sirajganj and 13,878 in Pabna districts.A total of 1,698 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.Of them, 690 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore as one new fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.Among the total infected, 97,647 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 186 new recoveries reported during this time, the health director added.Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 24,011 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional quarantine. Of them, 20,277 have by now been released.Meanwhile, 391 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 147 others were released from isolation during the same time.A total of 1,18,847 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 in 2020 to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.Among them, 1,15,079 have by now been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their quarantine period.Our Bogura Correspondent added a woman died of the virus in the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Marzina Begum, 52, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.She was found positive for the virus, and died at a hospital while undergoing treatment.Meanwhile, some 201 more people have tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.Bogura Civil Surgeon office sources said a total of 408 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 201 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 49.26 per cent.On the other hand, some 32 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 21,368 in the district.A total of 690 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.Some 93 patients are now undergoing treatment at three designated hospitals in the district.BETAGI, BARGUNA: One more person died of the coronavirus in Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Sahida Begum, 55, wife of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Keurabunia Village under Betagi Union in the upazila.She died at Betagi Upazila Health Complex in the evening while undergoing treatment.The hospital sources said she was admitted to the hospital with fever and cold a couple of days back. Later, she started suffering from respiratory problems. On Tuesday, her sample was collected and sent for the virus test. On Wednesday evening, Sahida Begum died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.The result came in hand after her death on Wednesday night where she was found positive for the virus.Residential Medical Officer of the upazila health complex Dr Rabindranath Sarker confirmed the matter.BARISHAL: Some 321 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.With this, the total virus cases now stand at 46,937 in the division.A total of 680 people have, so far, died of the virus here.Of the newly infected, 72 people are in Barishal City.With this, the total virus cases rose to 11,600 here while 102 people died of it.In Barishal District, some 129 more people contracted the virus, taking the total virus cases to 19,031. A total 230 people died of the virus here.In Pirojpur, 63 people have tested positive for the virus, raising the number of the virus cases to 5,611 here.The number of the total fatality cases is 83 in the district.In Patuakhali, 42 more people newly infected with the virus.With this, the total virus cases now stand at 6,392 here while 109 died of it.In Bhola, 36 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 7,069.A total of 91 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.In Jhalakathi, 30 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.With this, the number of the total virus cases reached at 4,780 while 69 died of it.In Barguna, 21 people were newly infected with the virus, raising the cases to 4,054. A total of 98 people died of the virus here.On the other hand, some 37 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 44,842 in the division.