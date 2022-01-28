11 held on different charges in Kurigram, Cox’s Bazar

A total of 11 people have been detained on charges in separate drives in two districts- Kurigram and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

KURIGRAM: A total of 10 people have been arrested on different charges in Bhurungamari and Fulbari upazilas of the district in two days.

A union parishad (UP) chairman of Bhurungamari Upazila was arrested in a corruption case on Monday.

The arrested person is Humayan Kabir Mithu, chairman of Pathardubi Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain said Mithu is a warrant accused in a corruption case filed by the Anti Corruption Commission in 2018.

Earlier, police, in another drive, arrested nine people on charge of gambling in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested are Sirajul Haque, Ahmed Ali, Aminul Islam, Sharif Uddin, Mozahar Ali, Shah Alam, Abdur Rashid, Abdul Qader and Hafez Ali.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of one Abu Bakkar in Berakuti Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila at night, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

Police also recovered Tk 50,300 in cash and two sets of playing card from their possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested were produced before the court at around 11am on Monday.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Sumon Munshi, 30, son of Akbar Ali Munshi, a resident of Rajpat Union in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj District.

Senior Assistant Director of RAB-15 Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

He said on information that a man taking extortion faking the identity of RAB, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Balukhali Bazar under Palangkhali Union in the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested him red-handed.

Necessary action was taken against the arrested in this connection, the ASP added.







