Cold-hit people get blankets in four districts



NCC Bank distributed blankets to the cold-hit people at Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar on Thursday. Mayor Md Mohsin Mia Madhu were present at that time. photo: observer

NAOGAON: Blankets were distributed among poor people and physically-disabled children in Sadar and Porsha upazilas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sonali Bank Limited distributed the blankets among 200 people on Thursday, financed by 19 branches of the bank in 11 upazilas of the district.

The distribution programme was organized on the Sonali Bank Naogaon Principal Office premises at KD Mor in the district town.

Deputy General Manager of Sonali Bank Limited Naogaon Principal Office Md Ashraful Alam inaugurated the programme at noon.

Assistant General Manager Md Ahsan Reza, among other bankers, was also present at that time.

On the other hand, Sonali Bank Limited also distributed blankest among the helpless people in Atrai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Manager of Atrai Branch of the bank ABM A Haqim handed over the blankets to 10 destitute people on the bank premises at Upazila Parishad New Market in the town at noon.

Senior Officers of the bank Jahangir Alam, Fahamudur Rahman and SM Abu Shahin, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, blankets were distributed among physically-disabled children in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The blankets were funded by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On behalf of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury handed over the blankets to the children on the School for Autistic Children premises in the upazila town.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazmul Hamid Reza, also the president of the School Management Committee, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zakir Hossain and Convener of Upazila Secchashebak League Golam Hafiz, among others, were also present during the distribution.

MONPURA, BHOLA: The cold-hit poor people have received blankets in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Monpura UNO Md Shamim Mia distributed 3,000 blankets among the destitute people and orphans on the upazila parishad premises, Uttar Char Faizuddin Bahumukhi Islamia Madrasa and four unions in the upazila.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ilias Mia, Monpura Press Club President Md Alamgir Hossain, its former president Amir Hossain Hawlader, former general gecretary Md Salahuddin and Organizing Secretary Abdullah Juwel, among others, were also present during the distribution.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: NCC Bank Sreemangal Branch organized a distribution programme in the upazila town of the district on Thursday.

Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people of the upazila at that time.

Sreemangal Municipality Mayor Md Mohsin Mia Modhur was present as chief guest while Manager of NCC Bank Sreemangal Branch Md Ziaur Rahman presided over the programme.

Businessmen Kutub Uddin Ahmed, Piyush Pal, Debangshu Sen, Md Foisal Ahmed and other officials of the bank were alsp present during the distribution.

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Barrister Tureen Afroz Foundation distributed blankets among the cold-hit poor people in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Chairman of the foundation Barrister Dr Tureen Afroz distributed over 1,000 blankets among the helpless people and orphans in different unions of the upazila.

Chief Coordinator of the foundation Enamul Haque and its other leaders and activists were also present at the programme.















Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Naogaon, Bhola, Moulvibazar and Nilphamari, in two days.NAOGAON: Blankets were distributed among poor people and physically-disabled children in Sadar and Porsha upazilas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.Sonali Bank Limited distributed the blankets among 200 people on Thursday, financed by 19 branches of the bank in 11 upazilas of the district.The distribution programme was organized on the Sonali Bank Naogaon Principal Office premises at KD Mor in the district town.Deputy General Manager of Sonali Bank Limited Naogaon Principal Office Md Ashraful Alam inaugurated the programme at noon.Assistant General Manager Md Ahsan Reza, among other bankers, was also present at that time.On the other hand, Sonali Bank Limited also distributed blankest among the helpless people in Atrai Upazila of the district on Thursday.Manager of Atrai Branch of the bank ABM A Haqim handed over the blankets to 10 destitute people on the bank premises at Upazila Parishad New Market in the town at noon.Senior Officers of the bank Jahangir Alam, Fahamudur Rahman and SM Abu Shahin, among others, were also present at the programme.Earlier, blankets were distributed among physically-disabled children in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The blankets were funded by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.On behalf of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury handed over the blankets to the children on the School for Autistic Children premises in the upazila town.Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazmul Hamid Reza, also the president of the School Management Committee, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Zakir Hossain and Convener of Upazila Secchashebak League Golam Hafiz, among others, were also present during the distribution.MONPURA, BHOLA: The cold-hit poor people have received blankets in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday.Monpura UNO Md Shamim Mia distributed 3,000 blankets among the destitute people and orphans on the upazila parishad premises, Uttar Char Faizuddin Bahumukhi Islamia Madrasa and four unions in the upazila.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Ilias Mia, Monpura Press Club President Md Alamgir Hossain, its former president Amir Hossain Hawlader, former general gecretary Md Salahuddin and Organizing Secretary Abdullah Juwel, among others, were also present during the distribution.SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: NCC Bank Sreemangal Branch organized a distribution programme in the upazila town of the district on Thursday.Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit destitute people of the upazila at that time.Sreemangal Municipality Mayor Md Mohsin Mia Modhur was present as chief guest while Manager of NCC Bank Sreemangal Branch Md Ziaur Rahman presided over the programme.Businessmen Kutub Uddin Ahmed, Piyush Pal, Debangshu Sen, Md Foisal Ahmed and other officials of the bank were alsp present during the distribution.JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Barrister Tureen Afroz Foundation distributed blankets among the cold-hit poor people in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Chairman of the foundation Barrister Dr Tureen Afroz distributed over 1,000 blankets among the helpless people and orphans in different unions of the upazila.Chief Coordinator of the foundation Enamul Haque and its other leaders and activists were also present at the programme.