SSC results of 120 subjects under REB changed after rechecking

RAJSHAHI, Jan 27: After re-checking answer sheets of SSC examinations under Rajshahi Education Board (REB), 18 examinees, who were shown failed in some subjects, have got A plus in that subjects.

The results after re-checking were published recently. The changed marking has been found in 120 subjects of total 116 examinees.

A total of 79 examinees have passed SSC from failed position. Of them, 18 ones have got A plus in some subjects, and 22 ones have got higher grade from A grade, 12 ones got higher grade from minus grade, and seven ones have got higher grade from B grade.

According to Rajshahi Education Board, re-checking 9,443 answer sheets were made by 8,387 examinees after publication of this year's SSC result. Physics answer sheets were the highest- 3,477.

Other re-checked sheets included 1,281 of geography and environment, 318 of higher math, 2,170 of chemistry, 577 of biology, 104 of Civics and Citizenship, 67 of economics, 69 of business studies, 355 of accounting, 379 of finance and banking, and 648 of history of Bangladesh and World Civilization.

Exam Controller Ariful Islam of the board said, the bad result was shown either for not adding the evaluated marks by examiners or computer system failure. These have been corrected after the re-checking, he added.

