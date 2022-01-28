Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

SSC results of 120 subjects under REB changed after rechecking

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 27: After re-checking answer sheets of SSC examinations under Rajshahi Education Board (REB), 18 examinees, who were shown failed in some subjects, have got A plus in that subjects.
The results after re-checking were published recently.  The changed marking has been found in 120 subjects of total 116 examinees.
A total of 79 examinees have passed SSC from failed position. Of them, 18 ones have got A plus in some subjects, and 22 ones have got higher grade from A grade, 12 ones got higher grade from minus grade, and seven ones have got higher grade from B grade.
According to Rajshahi Education Board, re-checking 9,443 answer sheets were made by 8,387 examinees after publication of this year's SSC result. Physics answer sheets were the highest- 3,477.
Other re-checked sheets included 1,281 of geography and environment, 318 of higher math, 2,170 of chemistry, 577 of biology, 104 of Civics and Citizenship, 67 of economics, 69 of business studies, 355 of accounting, 379 of finance and banking, and 648 of history of Bangladesh and  World Civilization.
Exam Controller Ariful Islam of the board said, the bad result was shown either for not adding the evaluated marks by examiners or computer system failure. These have been corrected after the re-checking, he added.
According to inter-board decision, Tk 120 was taken per katha (Answer sheet). This money is non-refundable, and the system has been continuing for a long time, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight jailed in murder cases
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Dinajpur
Elderly man crushed under train at Gouripur
Covid-19: Three more people die, 1,374 more infected in 14 districts
11 held on different charges in Kurigram, Cox’s Bazar
Cold-hit people get blankets in four districts
SSC results of 120 subjects under REB changed after rechecking


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft