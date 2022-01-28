NIS ensuring good governance not properly implemented in Pirojpur offices

PRIJPUR, Jan 27: The National Integrity Strategy (NIS) is not implemented expectedly in the government offices in the district.

The overall purpose of the NIS is to provide a system of governance that creates trust among citizens. The NIS recognises that the institutions of the country require watchdogs within the general population to keep these accountable.

The government introduced the NIS in 2012 in order to ensure good governance, fundamental rights, political and socio-economic coherence, freedom and justice.

To observe the implementation pace of the NIS in government entities, a recent visit was made to the district office of Department of Livestock Services (DLS), District Food Controller Office and District Primary Education Office.

According to official sources, due to psychological distance among cadre service holders and non-cadre ones in public administration and other divisions and departments, the NIS implementation is hampered. This professional inequality, despite inclusiveness and overall initiatives taken by the government to provide services, makes the implementation pace slow.

The sources said, to ensure professional dignity, incentive, speed and public-friendly working environment, heads of all district departments should be more empowered.

Besides, it becomes difficult to control third and fourth class employees who are having own professional organizations; in some cases, due to these organizations, accountable-service providing is halted, the sources added.

While contacted, DLS Officer Dr. Tarun Kumar Shikdar said, "According to part of NIS planning, all officials and employees meet quarterly to take decisions. Later these decisions are sent to my office in Barishal. NIS makes it possible to take decision quickly. The official files are settled within fixed official days. Job provisions and official disciplines are properly followed. Timely attendance is ensured. All livestock affairs have been opened to public. We have formed ethical committees departmentally, for which sufferings in getting pension, PRL and other services have come down."

He further said, "Still we will have to go a long way to get full facility of the NIS."

Small dairy milk farmer Babul Hawladar said, "I have been working closely with DLS for a long time. But I am yet to notice any remarkable changes in the office."

District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) Md Jeser Ali said, "Our office follows NIS properly. Citizen charter has been hanged. Enquiry-based measure is taken if needed. Dues of employees, allowance, travel bill, entertainment and retirement payments are quickly settled. Field Teachers, officers and employees at the field level are getting NIS facilities."

"We have ensured 100 per cent attendance from field level to district level. But we have huge manpower shortage. If vacant posts are posted rapidly, our service quality will increase," he maintained.

Guardian Ali Azam said, "Corruption and harassment of teachers have not come down at all. Clerks and high officers don't work without money. A section of influential teachers enjoy all unethical facilities including wilful transfer."

District Food Controller (DC-Food) Sheikh Mashiar Rahman said, "To ensure expected services, we are continuing public awareness about NIS by distributing poster, leaflet and other things. We will obviously ensure women-friendly working environment."

He further said, "We are working sincerely to get rid of corruption allegation against us. Despite our biometric-attendance not ensured, we are doing office timely; our official work is continuing from 9 am to 5pm. It would be better if field level demand would be estimated before introducing NIS."

Food supply contractor Afzal Hossain said, "I have been supplying food grain for a long time. No remarkable change in the office is yet to draw my attention. In this case, strong monitoring and probe-based punishment are needed."

In the case of establishing good governance, it is important to curb corruption and practice integrity. Keeping this target ahead, NIS has been formulated as a document of building golden Bangla.











