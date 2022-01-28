Video
Twitter 'curbing free speech': Rahul

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

NEW DELHI, Jan 27: The de facto head of India's main opposition party has complained to Twitter about "strange" activity on his account, accusing the US giant of being the "unwitting" ally of the government in curbing free speech.
Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party told Twitter's CEO in a letter that growth in his new Twitter followers "suddenly" stopped last August, falling from a monthly average of hundreds of thousands to nearly zero.
"I have been reliably, albeit discreetly, informed by people at Twitter India that they are under immense pressure by the government to silence my voice," he said.
He said he believed Twitter is part of an "unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech" but that the social media firm has an "enormous responsibility to ensure that Twitter does not actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India".     -AFP


