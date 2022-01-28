Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden to nominate black woman to top US court

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

WASHINGTON, Jan 27: President Joe Biden will honour his commitment to make an African-American woman his first nomination to the Supreme Court, the White House says.  She would replace the liberal justice, Stephen Breyer, who is expected to retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term in June.
His retirement plans are yet to be officially confirmed. Justice Breyer's replacement would not shift the court's current 6-3 conservative majority. The Supreme Court plays a key role in American life and is often the final word on highly contentious laws, disputes between states and the federal government, and final appeals to stay executions.
Each of the nine judges - known as justices - serves a lifetime appointment after being nominated by the president and approved by the Senate. Only two African Americans - both men - have ever served on the court: Justice Thurgood Marshall from 1967 to 1991 and his successor Justice Clarence Thomas, who is set to become the oldest member on the bench at age 73.
Justice Breyer, at 83, is the oldest member of the bench - to retire so they can fill the seat with someone younger while they control the White House and Senate.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US lab takes further step towards nuclear fusion goal
Twitter 'curbing free speech': Rahul
Biden to nominate black woman to top US court
The Speaker of Israel's Knesset parliament Mickey Levy
'Spooky' object found in Milky Way
US, NATO reject Putin's Ukraine demands
Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms
93 potential graves found at Canada school site


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft