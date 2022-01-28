Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IOC to meet Peng Shuai during Beijing Olympics

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

BEIJING, JAN 27: The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday that it has spoken with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai again and plans to meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Games.
Peng, a former world number one in doubles, has been the subject of worldwide concern since alleging in November that she had been "forced" into sex by former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli during an on-off relationship.
Beijing's censors swiftly scrubbed the allegation from China's tightly controlled Internet and the 36-year-old was not seen in public for nearly three weeks.
Zhang has not commented on the allegations while Peng has since made brief appearances that have been widely pushed by Chinese state media reporters as proof of her freedom and well-being.
In one brief video conversation with a Singaporean newspaper she said she had never claimed anyone sexually assaulted her.
An IOC spokesperson said in a statement to AFP that the Olympic body had "kept in touch with (Peng) and had a number of conversations with her" since an initial call in November, with the most recent communication coming "just the past week".
Peng told the IOC she was "looking forward to the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and intends to follow the competitions and her fellow Chinese Olympians closely", according to the statement.
She reiterated that she was "looking forward" to meeting IOC president Thomas Bach and chair of the IOC athletes' commission Emma Terho during the Games, the statement said.
Bach spoke with Peng by video call last November with the IOC releasing a statement saying the tennis star was "safe and well".
That led to accusations that Bach was acting to protect the Olympic hosts.
Bach is currently in Beijing and met President Xi Jinping earlier in the week.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minnows Equatorial Guinea win shoot-out to set up Senegal clash
IOC to meet Peng Shuai during Beijing Olympics
Infantino says biennial WC can 'give hope' to potential migrants
Salah scores decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast in shoot-out
Barty crushes Keys to make Australian Open final
Former Australia paceman Peter Siddle joins Somerset
India captain Rohit back for white-ball series against Windies
Javier inspects Fortis sports ground


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft