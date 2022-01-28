Video
Friday, 28 January, 2022
Former Australia paceman Peter Siddle joins Somerset

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

LONDON, JAN 27: Former Australia Test bowler Peter Siddle has signed a contract with Somerset for the 2022 season, joining compatriot Matthew Renshaw at Taunton, the county club announced on Friday.
The 37-year-old seamer has county experience at Nottinghamshire, Lancashire and Essex and is available for Somerset in all formats of the game until at least the end of August.
Siddle played 67 Tests for Australia, taking 221 wickets. He also played 20 one-day internationals and two Twenty20s.
"I've had some good games against Somerset over the years and now I'm looking forward to contributing to some wins for them," he said.    -AFP


