Javier inspects Fortis sports ground

National football team's head coach Javier Cabrera on Thursday inspected Fortis Sports ground at Beraid in the city's Badda area.

The head coach also met the officials of the ground. Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) technical director Paul Thomas Smalley and national football team's coaching staffs were also present at the time.

Earlier, Javier visited Abahani Club, BFF's Elite Academy in Kamalapur, Uttar Baridhara Club and Saif Sporting Club and meet the club's players and officials.

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will begin from February 3 at seven venues across the country. Before beginning of the league, the coach will visit all the participating clubs of BPL, see their training session and meet the players and officials of the clubs. -BSS



