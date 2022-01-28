Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bashundhara Sports Complex now Sk Russel's as home venue

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Sports Desk

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd gets Bashundhara Sports Complex as their new home venue for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League. Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan has permitted the former Bangladesh Premier League champions to use the country's most expensive ground
Bashundhara Group Managing Director and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd Chairman Sayem Sobhan Anvir welcomed the approval, who took the charges in 2015. Under his leadership, the club became runners-up of 2015-16 domestic seasons and in the very next year, they clinched the title of Bangabandhu Cup Football held in Magura.
"From now, our team will play at the most modern football ground in the country. Hopefully, their quality of playing games will increase and they will be able to lead the club to the new height gifting more successes," Anvir said.
Bashundhara Sports Complex, which maintained all FIFA standards, got approval from Bangladesh Football Federation as one of the venues for hosting BPL this year. The venue featured all international standards including modern dressing room facilities for both home and away teams and match officials, 10,000 capacity gallery, VIP boxes, press conference room and press box for proper broadcasting requirements and with international standard broadcast-quality lighting.
The venue has been initially considered as the home venue of Bashundhara Kings, but now Sheikh Russel will also use it as their home venue. BFF on Tuesday also approved it for using this ground.
Sheikh Russel director in-charge Ismat Jamil Akhond also expressed his gratitude to Bashundhara Group Chairman for the approval.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minnows Equatorial Guinea win shoot-out to set up Senegal clash
IOC to meet Peng Shuai during Beijing Olympics
Infantino says biennial WC can 'give hope' to potential migrants
Salah scores decisive penalty as Egypt beat Ivory Coast in shoot-out
Barty crushes Keys to make Australian Open final
Former Australia paceman Peter Siddle joins Somerset
India captain Rohit back for white-ball series against Windies
Javier inspects Fortis sports ground


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft