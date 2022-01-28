Bashundhara Sports Complex now Sk Russel's as home venue

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd gets Bashundhara Sports Complex as their new home venue for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League. Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan has permitted the former Bangladesh Premier League champions to use the country's most expensive ground

Bashundhara Group Managing Director and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd Chairman Sayem Sobhan Anvir welcomed the approval, who took the charges in 2015. Under his leadership, the club became runners-up of 2015-16 domestic seasons and in the very next year, they clinched the title of Bangabandhu Cup Football held in Magura.

"From now, our team will play at the most modern football ground in the country. Hopefully, their quality of playing games will increase and they will be able to lead the club to the new height gifting more successes," Anvir said.

Bashundhara Sports Complex, which maintained all FIFA standards, got approval from Bangladesh Football Federation as one of the venues for hosting BPL this year. The venue featured all international standards including modern dressing room facilities for both home and away teams and match officials, 10,000 capacity gallery, VIP boxes, press conference room and press box for proper broadcasting requirements and with international standard broadcast-quality lighting.

The venue has been initially considered as the home venue of Bashundhara Kings, but now Sheikh Russel will also use it as their home venue. BFF on Tuesday also approved it for using this ground.

Sheikh Russel director in-charge Ismat Jamil Akhond also expressed his gratitude to Bashundhara Group Chairman for the approval.







