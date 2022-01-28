Tamim quits international T20 for six months



Tamim Iqbal speaks in a post match press meet. photo:: screenshot

"I had meeting and discussion with the BCB President, Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus and Kazi Enam in last few days. They want me to continue T20 cricket at least till the next World Cup. But my statement is different," Tamim told journalists in Chattogram on Thursday.

"The possible outcome of the discussion between the parties is I am not considering international T20 for the next six months," he confirmed.

Tamim has not been in the national tent for almost one year for injury, who missed several international T20 events including the last World Cup and couple of home series against Australia and New Zealand.

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon recently told media that Tamim is not willing to play T20 cricket. His statement created a new hype and Tamim clarified the reasons for such decision. He said, "I'll concentrate on Test and one-day during this time. I want to focus on and take preparation for the Test Championship and 2023 World Cup".

Tamim opted out before the last T20 World Cup since he wanted new players, who did well in the format in his absence, should continue. He considered his comeback as injustice to the boys. The ODI skipper of Bangladesh is still hope big from the young bloods and expected someone to fulfil his gap in style.

"I do hope that by these six months our young boys will play T20i matches for Bangladesh and will do exclusively well that my necessity for T20i will be ended," he expressed his hope.

Bangladesh have been struggling in recent days to set an opener, especially in T20 format. They tried several names including Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hasan, after dropping out Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das from the squad. But the experimented proved wrong one. The T20 World Cup will take place in October-November this year in Australia. So, it'll be a daunting task for the board to make Tamim's replacement overnight if they still walk through the minus policy for the names like Liton, Soumya.

Tamim however, informed that he will review his decision in case BCB fail to fill-up the vacuum. In this regard the southpaw said, "After six months, if situation demands, cricket board, team selectors and management think me for the World Cup and if I may ready to play, then we'll discuss on it".

The best opener in the country's cricket history represented Red and Green flag in 78 T20i matches and horded 1758 runs with a decent 117 strike rate. He hit one century and seven fifties.







