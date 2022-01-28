BPL Chattogram phase starts today



Players of Chattogram Challengers.

The Chattogram part of BPL starts today (Friday), as usually with two matches everyday. Since it is Friday, the first match starts at 1:30pm while the second game is from 6:30pm.

Chattogram Challengers, the local team will take on Khulna Tigers in the first match of the day while Sylhet Sunrisers will lock horns against Minister Group Dhaka in the second game.

Comilla Victorians so far are at the top of the table at this moment with exact four points from two matches. They are the only team till now not to taste any defeat. Chattogram also have four points but they played three matches.

Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers have two points each. Barishal played three matches while Khula and Sylhet played two matches.

Players of Khulna Tigers.

But despite his side's shaky form, captain Mahmudullha Riyad is in the top of batting chart as of now, scoring 147 runs in four matches. He has no century or half-century under his belt. In fact, no one could hit more than 61 runs individually in this edition of BPL as of now. Experts said the low and slow wicket of Dhaka is the reason that batters couldn't blossom.

Nazmul Islam Apu who brought out 'Pushpa' celebration is in the top of bowling chart with seven wickets from two matches.

However Fortune Barishal wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan expected that the batters would enjoy Chattogram pitch where six of the BPL highest totals were scored.

"Chattogram wicket remains favourable for the batters always and I believe it won't be exception this time around," Sohan told the reporters at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday.

"As a team we are in backfoot now, losing two straight matches after winning the first game. So we want to comeback strongly. Since the wicket here is expected to be fine, I think the match will be competitive also. Nevertheless we will get down only to win the game." -BSS









The eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) moved to Chattogram where the six franchisees will resume their battle to keep them in good stead to confirm the play offs.The Chattogram part of BPL starts today (Friday), as usually with two matches everyday. Since it is Friday, the first match starts at 1:30pm while the second game is from 6:30pm.Chattogram Challengers, the local team will take on Khulna Tigers in the first match of the day while Sylhet Sunrisers will lock horns against Minister Group Dhaka in the second game.Comilla Victorians so far are at the top of the table at this moment with exact four points from two matches. They are the only team till now not to taste any defeat. Chattogram also have four points but they played three matches.Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers have two points each. Barishal played three matches while Khula and Sylhet played two matches.Minister Group Dhaka played highest four matches but still languished at the bottom table as they have just two points. The team that included Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad could win just one match so far and lost three miserably.But despite his side's shaky form, captain Mahmudullha Riyad is in the top of batting chart as of now, scoring 147 runs in four matches. He has no century or half-century under his belt. In fact, no one could hit more than 61 runs individually in this edition of BPL as of now. Experts said the low and slow wicket of Dhaka is the reason that batters couldn't blossom.Nazmul Islam Apu who brought out 'Pushpa' celebration is in the top of bowling chart with seven wickets from two matches.However Fortune Barishal wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan expected that the batters would enjoy Chattogram pitch where six of the BPL highest totals were scored."Chattogram wicket remains favourable for the batters always and I believe it won't be exception this time around," Sohan told the reporters at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday."As a team we are in backfoot now, losing two straight matches after winning the first game. So we want to comeback strongly. Since the wicket here is expected to be fine, I think the match will be competitive also. Nevertheless we will get down only to win the game." -BSS