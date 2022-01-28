DU student swoons after torture by BCL men

Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) beat a student of Department of Mass Communication of Dhaka University in a guestroom of Bijoy Ekattor Hall on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Akhterul Islam, a first year student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism under 2020-21 academic sessions.

After torture he lost consciousness. His immediate senior batch (2019-20 session) students called the victim to the 'guestroom' and asked the reason for his absence at the 'guestroom'.

At a stage, the alleged students started torturing Akhter, although he explained his illness. The accused are the followers of Abu Younus, former assistant general secretary of the hall union and Robiul Islam Rana, a BCL leader of the hall. Yunus and Rana are followers of Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of BCL DU unit.

Abu Younus also expelled from the hall temporarily in 2017 over beating a student. There are more such allegations of torturing students against the group led by Younus and Rana.

The victim filed a written complaint with the Provost of the Hall Prof Abdul Bashir.

According to the written complaint, the victim brought allegations against Kamruzzaman Raju of Sociology Department, Saiful Islam of International Relations Department, Saiful Islam Roman of Public Administration Department, Hridoy Ahmed Kajal of History Department, Yamim Islam of Social Welfare Department and Omar Farooq Shuvo of Psychology Department.

