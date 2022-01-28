Video
Tata takes over loss-making Air India after 69 years

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

MUMBAI, Jan 27: India's beleaguered national carrier landed back in the hands of its founders Thursday, decades after it was nationalised and following years as a monumental burden on the public purse.
Tata, a sprawling family-owned conglomerate with interests ranging from tea to software, is back in charge of Air India after concluding the 180 billion rupee ($2.4 billion) deal. Thursday's handover marked the end of a long search for a buyer by India's government, which has spent nearly $15 billion propping up the airline since 2009.
"We are totally delighted that this process is complete and very happy to have Air India back," Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We look forward to working with everyone to create a world-class airline."
Air India was founded in 1932 and its maiden flight was piloted by J.R.D. Tata, then-chairman of the eponymous firm. The airline offered a slice of the high life, showcasing Bollywood actresses in its advertisements and even commissioning Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali to design its ashtrays. India's newly independent government bought a majority stake in 1953 but by the end of the century the venture was struggling to compete with Gulf carriers and no-frills airlines. Successive Indian governments tried to privatise the company but its huge debts and New Delhi's insistence on retaining a stake -- since abandoned -- put off would-be buyers.     -AFP


