Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:29 AM
EC law can’t protect AL like Baksal: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organized by Dhaka Mahanagar South and North BNP units at the National Press Club in the capital on Thursday. photo : Observer

"Awami League passed the Election Commission Act to protect their existence but eventually it would not be able to protect them ," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He made the remark at a discussion meeting titled 'Baksal: Black Day of Killing Democracy' at the National Press Club on Thursday.
The BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Committees jointly organized this discussion meeting.
Fakhrul Islam said, "Baksal was formed in the parliament in just 11 minutes. The Election Commission Act was passed within 24 hours after the end of the one-week period of scrutiny by the parliamentary committee."
"Earlier, the Election Commission passed the law in the cabinet on January 17 and it was given to the parliament on January 23," said the BNP Secretary General.
Mentioning that the new generation does not know much about Baksal, Fakrul Islam said, "Awami League lies all the time. And with lies, they distort the true facts of Baksal to the present generation. "
Awami League established Baksal in the country in an attempt to save them. Today, they also enacted the Election Commission Act to protect their existence, said Fakrul Islam adding, "But the Awami League has forgotten that Bakshal could not save them."
The BNP leader said, "The people of the country didn't elect this parliament. That's why this parliament cannot pass any law."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "We started the struggle for independence and established democratic state. But Awami League ruined those dreams of the people of the country by establishing Baksal.
The BNP Secretary General said that Bakshal was formed because the Awami League had completely failed to run the country.
BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy protested against the Awami League's allegation of appointing lobbyist outside the country.
He said after the country's position became clear internationally, the government says the BNP has appointed lobbyist. In fact, the BNP does not need to appoint a lobbyist. Because the world can hear the cries of relatives of killed and disappeared people.
The world wants to come to observe the human rights situation in the country, but the Prime Minister does not allow them to come. It proves no human rights exist in Bangladesh, said Gareshwar Roy.


