Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Trial of Sagira murder case deferred

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Court Correspondent

Trial of the murder case filed over killing of Sagira Morshed in the capital 30 years ago, was deferred as the no witness came to court. Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -1 on Thursday fixed  March 3 for producing next witnesses.
Earlier the STT recoded statements of seven witnesses in the sensational case.
On March 9 last year, a court took the charges into cognisance against four accused over the murder of housewife Sagira Morshed who was killed 30 years ago in front of Viqarunnissa Noon School and College in Dhaka.
Earlier on January 16 last year, PBI Inspector M Rafiqul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet in the murder case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU student swoons after torture by BCL men
Tata takes over loss-making Air India after 69 years
Application date for 44th BCS extended
EC law can’t protect AL like Baksal: Fakhrul
Trial of Sagira murder case deferred
Five Rohingya robbers arrested
Poems stronger motivational tools: PM
BCL now controls 150 ‘gonorooms’ in 18 DU halls


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft