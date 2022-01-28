Trial of Sagira murder case deferred

Trial of the murder case filed over killing of Sagira Morshed in the capital 30 years ago, was deferred as the no witness came to court. Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -1 on Thursday fixed March 3 for producing next witnesses.

Earlier the STT recoded statements of seven witnesses in the sensational case.

On March 9 last year, a court took the charges into cognisance against four accused over the murder of housewife Sagira Morshed who was killed 30 years ago in front of Viqarunnissa Noon School and College in Dhaka.

Earlier on January 16 last year, PBI Inspector M Rafiqul Islam, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge-sheet in the murder case.





