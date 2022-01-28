Five Rohingya robbers arrested

UKHIYA (Cox's Bazar), Jan 27: The forces of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have arrested five armed Rohingya robbers from Rohingya camp of the upazila.

The arrestees are Mohammad Omar, 30, son of Mohammad Ali of camp 12; Fayez Ahmed, 30, son of Abdur Rashid of camp 16; Jamal Hossain, 40, son of Abdul Amin of extension of camp 18; Kamal Naser, 40, son of Abdul Hashim of camp 11 and Kamal Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Amin of camp 18.

APBn's Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) Kamran Hossain told this correspondent that they were arrested from Balukhali camp 12 area at around 2am on Thursday while preparing for robbery in the area. A team of APBn led by Sub Inspector (SI) Sajib Kumar Baroi and Noyon Kumar arrested them.

The team has recovered some seven local arms from the spot. A case has been filed against the arrestees with Ukhiya Police Station, in charge of the PS Sanjul Moshed confirmed.

Kamran Hossain said that several gangs of Rohingya robbers are now active in the Rohingya camps. The law enforcement agencies have been working to find them out and bring under legal actions.









