Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Five Rohingya robbers arrested

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Our Correspondent

UKHIYA (Cox's Bazar), Jan 27: The forces of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have arrested five armed Rohingya robbers from Rohingya camp of the upazila.
The arrestees are Mohammad Omar, 30, son of Mohammad Ali of camp 12; Fayez Ahmed, 30, son of Abdur Rashid of camp 16; Jamal Hossain, 40, son of Abdul Amin of extension of camp 18; Kamal Naser, 40, son of Abdul Hashim of camp 11 and Kamal Hossain, 35, son of Abdul Amin of camp 18.
APBn's Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) Kamran Hossain told this correspondent that they were arrested from Balukhali camp 12 area at around 2am on Thursday while preparing for robbery in the area. A team of APBn led by Sub Inspector (SI) Sajib Kumar Baroi and Noyon Kumar arrested them.
The team has recovered some seven local arms from the spot. A case has been filed against the arrestees with Ukhiya Police Station, in charge of the PS Sanjul Moshed confirmed.
Kamran Hossain said that several gangs of Rohingya robbers are now active in the Rohingya camps. The law enforcement agencies have been working to find them out and bring under legal actions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU student swoons after torture by BCL men
Tata takes over loss-making Air India after 69 years
Application date for 44th BCS extended
EC law can’t protect AL like Baksal: Fakhrul
Trial of Sagira murder case deferred
Five Rohingya robbers arrested
Poems stronger motivational tools: PM
BCL now controls 150 ‘gonorooms’ in 18 DU halls


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft