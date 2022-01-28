Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Poems stronger motivational tools: PM

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

Recalling the significant contributions of cultural activities to every national struggle since the Language Movement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said powerful poems are stronger tools to motivate people as those reach their hearts. "Many untold words are expressed through poems. It shows the paths in many struggles," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while addressing Bangabandhu National Recitation Festival 2020-22 and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib National Recitation Medal 2020-22 Conferring Ceremony.
She inaugurated the festival, joining the programme held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy here virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.  
Hasina said a poem can motivate people much more than what the words of a politician can do. "It reaches the hearts of people through poems, songs, dramas and cultural practices in a greater way."
She said the nation witnessed the first blow to its culture and language soon after the emergence of Pakistan and so the struggle for making Bangla as a state language started in 1948.
Mentioning the leading role of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Language Movement, she said the great leader, who was then a law student of Dhaka University, protested the attacks on Bangla, formed Chhatra League and Bhasa Songram Parishad taking student leaders and Tamaddun Majlish, and called for the movement.
She said Bangabandhu with many others was jailed during the 11th March strike in 1948.  
Citing the verses ---"The struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is a struggle for independence"-of Bangabandhu's 7th March Speech, she said the historic speech is a timeless poem (Omor Kabita).
"Attacks had come down time and again, but Bengali did not sit idle rather protested every time," said Sheikh Hasina.
She said the language of protest had come out through poems when no political activity could be done after the August 15, 1975 assassination.  People were motivated, she said.
    - UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU student swoons after torture by BCL men
Tata takes over loss-making Air India after 69 years
Application date for 44th BCS extended
EC law can’t protect AL like Baksal: Fakhrul
Trial of Sagira murder case deferred
Five Rohingya robbers arrested
Poems stronger motivational tools: PM
BCL now controls 150 ‘gonorooms’ in 18 DU halls


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft